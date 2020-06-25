Sebastian labels arts funding a saviour

Guy Sebastian doesn't usually play the support act these days, but the Aussie singer was happily second fiddle to the prime minister as the federal government announced funding for the struggling arts sector.

In the absence of his musical favourite, Tina Arena, Scott Morrison wasn't too starry eyed beside 38-year-old Sebastian during a tour of western Sydney's Coliseum Theatre on Thursday.

The media call was to confirm Canberra's $250 million lifeline for the arts sector, which has taken a hit from COVID-19 restrictions.

"I really do believe if we didn't have this, there would be so many highly-skilled people that would go to other places and other sectors and we would lose them and it would be so incredibly hard to rebuild this wonderful arts culture that we have here," Sebastian said in response to the funding announcement.

Mr Morrison said his last visit to the Rooty Hill theatre, in December, was to see Arena, one of his "favourite acts". But Sebastian also got some prime ministerial praise.

"Guy loves to sing but he likes to create jobs too and that's what he does, that's what (Australian tenor) Mark Vincent does, that's what Tina (does) ... OK there's my playlist, you've got it."

When asked about requesting an impromptu performance on Thursday whilst on stage, Mr Morrison laughed, stating he would wait to see Sebastian at one of his post-COVID shows.