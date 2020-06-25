National

Violinist fights police stabbing charges

By AAP Newswire

Two NSW policemen opened fire on a violin prodigy after he stabbed them during a confrontation outside a Lake Macquarie service station, a court has been told.

Oliver Tam Scales-Copeland yelled "come on you dogs, I'll take you on" before lunging at the officers in October 2019, prosecutor Kristy Mulley told Newcastle District Court on Thursday.

Shots from both injured officers missed him and he was eventually arrested with the help of bystanders after dropping the knife.

Scales-Copeland, from Bronte in Sydney's east, has pleaded not guilty due to mental illness to two counts of wounding with intent to prevent arrest.

He also faces two alternative counts of reckless wounding, one count of using an offensive weapon to intimidate and an alternative count of assault.

The 26-year-old is the son of Greens councillor George Copeland on Waverley Council. No family members were in court for his appearance.

Scales-Copeland was only wearing red underpants about 1pm on Sunday, October 6, when he began threatening motorists at an intersection at Toronto after his hire car broke down, Ms Mulley told the court.

She said Scales-Copeland thrust his knife through the driver's side window of one car stopped behind him and repeatedly threatened to stab the motorist before telling him: "You better get out of here or I'll stab you."

Two police officers approached him at a Caltex service station and ordered him to drop the knife.

Ms Mulley said Scales-Copeland called out: "Come on dogs, I'll take you on."

The officers used capsicum spray and a baton to try to disarm him and were wrestling him when he stabbed one senior constable five times in the left thigh and the other officer once in the right hand, cutting one finger to the bone, she said.

It is further alleged that when Scales-Copeland started advancing on the officer with the seriously injured hand, the policeman ran into traffic.

He is accused of chasing the officer who could feel him slashing at the back of his police vest.

The prosecutor said this officer - who initially had problems unholstering his gun because of his hand injury, which later required surgery - fired two shots at Scales-Copeland but missed.

The second officer yelled "drop the knife or we'll have to shoot", but Scales-Copeland allegedly kept advancing so the policeman fired but also missed before his gun jammed.

When later questioned by police, Scales-Copeland said he had stayed at a hotel in Sydney's north the previous night and taken a gram of cocaine. He claimed to have no memory of stabbing the officers.

The prosecutor said there was no dispute about what Scales-Copeland had done but claimed he was mentally ill at the time.

The judge-alone trial before Judge Tim Gartelmann continues.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

