National

Husband in court over murder of Qld mother

By AAP Newswire

Karen Gilliland (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A man has faced a Queensland court accused of stabbing his estranged wife to death in front of her young children.

Nigel Gilliland appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with the murder of 42-year-old nurse Karen Gilliland outside her home on Tuesday.

Two of Ms Gilliland's three children watched her die.

Emergency crews fought to save her but she was too badly injured.

Gilliland, 45, was arrested a couple of hours after allegedly fleeing Ms Gilliland's home in the Rockhampton suburb of The Range.

He was taken to the same hospital where Ms Gilliland had worked as a nurse to undergo surgery for self-inflicted wounds.

Police said the crime scene was among the worst they've seen, and Ms Gilliland's children have been left to carry the images of their mother's brutal slaying.

The pair had reportedly been living apart since March.

Gilliland, who has also been charged with enter with intent, is due before court again on August 19.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

Latest articles

National

Sebastian labels arts funding a saviour

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was an unlikely tour buddy for singer Guy Sebastian as the pair visited a Sydney theatre to announce arts funding.

AAP Newswire
National

Violinist fights police stabbing charges

Two police officers opened fire but missed hitting a man who allegedly stabbed he policemen in NSW’s Hunter region, a court has been told.

AAP Newswire
National

Husband in court over murder of Qld mother

The estranged husband of a Queensland nurse who was brutally stabbed to death outside her home in Rockhampton has faced court.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Poker champ apologises for fatal accident

Sydney man Warwick Mirzikinian has apologised in court for a fatal car accident in which he hit and killed an Uber Eats cyclist.

AAP Newswire
National

New Victoria COVID cases delay easing

Victoria will hold off on easing COVID-19 restrictions after the state again recorded new cases in the double digits, most from family-to-family transmission.

AAP Newswire