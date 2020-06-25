National

Qld man sentenced over child abuse images

By AAP Newswire

A statue of Themis, the Greek God of Justice (file image) - AAP

A Brisbane man tried to take almost 90,000 images of children being abused with him when he went to Italy for a holiday.

Border Force officers stopped David Clive Whitehead, 69, as he was trying to leave Brisbane with his partner on May 11, 2018.

They seized a laptop containing 88,249 images depicting child abuse and a USB device with 184 images.

Whitehead pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing child abuse material, two counts of using a carriage service for child abuse material and one count of attempting to export child abuse material.

He was sentenced in the Brisbane District Court this week to 15 months in jail, fully suspended, with a two-year good behaviour bond.

The maximum penalty for importing or exporting child abuse material is 10 years' jail or a fine of up to $525,000.

