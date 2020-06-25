Sydney removalist guilty of stranger rape

A Sydney removalist has been found guilty of raping a nurse who got in his van to avoid another man making unwanted advances.

Tareq Mikhael Setto, 39, had denied sexually assaulting the woman at Woolloomooloo on the morning of August 13, 2017, when his colleague left the vehicle to get cigarettes.

But after a week-long trial and three hours of deliberations, a Sydney District Court jury on Thursday delivered its verdict, accepting the woman's account that she was deprived of her liberty before the rape.

Setto's bail was revoked after the verdict.

The woman told the jury Setto attacked her after she left an inner-Sydney home where she'd spent the morning partying.

Becoming concerned about a man who'd followed her, she approached Setto's colleague who agreed they should drive her home.

But when they arrived near her home, she said she was unable to leave, was told the men would take care of her and told the trio should get coffee.

She passed out and woke to the van's windows blacked out, her body being moved on the bench seat and Setto preparing to have sex with her.

"I asked him what he was doing and he told me it's OK," the 29-year-old said.

"I was trying to push his face, trying to push him off me but he was too big."

Setto's DNA was found on the woman's genitalia but not inside her vagina - a factor his barrister Peter Williams suggested would lead the jury to doubt the woman's account.

The removalist admitted blocking part of the window, saying he'd been concerned someone would see the passed-out woman "laying like a dead person".

But he steadfastly denied any sexual contact with the woman.

When Setto's colleague returned sometime before 11.15am and the woman said what had happened, Setto said he denied raping the woman.

The other man then walked her to the nearby Finger Wharf, gave her a cigarette and left.

The Crown emphasised the woman had immediately complained to Setto's colleague, people at the wharf, a paramedic and police.

Bruising and scratches on her legs also supported her version, prosecutor Paul Lynch told the jury.

Setto is due to be sentenced on August 28.