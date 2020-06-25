National

Vic family cluster spreads to Coles centre

By AAP Newswire

Two workers at a Victorian Coles distribution centre have tested positive after members of their family became infected with the coronavirus.

The supermarket chain confirms a second team member at Coles' Laverton distribution centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Both team members tested positive while self-isolating after family members returned positive tests," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Close contacts of both workers have been forced to self-isolate and get tested while others at the centre have voluntarily done so.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton confirmed the two positives were linked to a Keilor Downs family outbreak where 19 people have been infected.

He hoped the centre's operations wouldn't be significantly affected.

"It's a pretty large area so there hasn't been a lot of close engagement between the staff there.," Professor Sutton said on Thursday.

"But we have to take a precautionary approach because it's a big workforce."

Coles said it would increase the frequency of deep cleans and would adjust shift times to minimise the number of team members in a room.

The company said strict measures such as the implementation of thermal imaging cameras and hand-held thermometer checks were already in place at the centre.

