MasterChef cook to fight assault charges

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne Magistrates' Court

Four children are set to be called as witnesses when former MasterChef contestant Ben Ungermann challenges child sexual assault allegations.

The Queensland-based chef and reality show contestant is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Melbourne in February.

Ungermann, 36, will challenge charges in a contested hearing, scheduled in Melbourne Magistrates Court on October 22.

Prosecutors said four children would give evidence in the matter.

A preliminary hearing was run online on Thursday because Ungermann has returned to his home state.

Prosecutors took no issue with the fact that despite being on bail he was not present for the hearing.

There appears to be no prospect of the matter resolving and a contested hearing would likely take between five and seven days, the magistrate was told.

Ungermann appeared in early episodes of this season's Network 10 cooking show, but disappeared from television screens in May.

"Due to a personal matter, Ben has had to leave the competition and he will not be returning," show judge Jock Zonfrillo told contestants.

