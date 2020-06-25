National

More suspects in Victorian man’s killing

By AAP Newswire

More people of interest have been identified by police investigating the murder of a man whose remains were discovered in a suburban Melbourne paddock.

Three people have already been charged with the murder of 26-year-old Zane Meyer, whose remains were discovered at Lysterfield, in Melbourne's east last week.

He had been missing for more than a month.

Trent Pearson, 29, and Jarryd Kemp, 33, faced Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday, after being charged two days earlier with Mr Meyer's murder.

Cranbourne woman Nicole Anderson, 37, faced court last Friday, also on a murder charge.

All three are in custody.

It's alleged Mr Meyer was killed in the Melbourne suburb of Oakleigh some time between May 11 and 13.

He was reported missing on May 11. Mr Meyer's body was found in a semi-rural area near Nixon Road at Lysterfield, about 20km from where he is believed to have died.

Prosecutor Carlin Grant revealed police wanted more time to put together the evidence against Pearson and Kemp.

"Potentially (there are) other people of interest who are also being investigated," he said.

Pearson and Kemp will return on October 29 for a committal mention.

Magistrate Mia Stylianou ordered they appear by video link again, but raised concerns about the reliability of the online proceedings.

The connection to Melbourne Assessment Prison dropped out after 15 minutes, apparently cut by Corrections Victoria staff.

"It's really unsatisfactory ... for Corrections to be turning links off," she said.

Ms Stylianou is known for giving accused people detailed explanations of how their case will proceed and what steps are to follow.

"All too often accused don't know enough about their cases," she said.

Prosecutors are expected to also seek an extension of time to put together evidence against Ms Anderson, who is scheduled to return to court on September 11.

