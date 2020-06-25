National

Serbian tourists jailed for ATM skimming

By AAP Newswire

Two Serbian tourists used a "sophisticated system" to film people using ATMs to get bank card details and pin numbers, a court has heard.

Real estate agent Filip Mrkajic, 40, and singer Romana Panic, 45, attached bank card skimming devices and pinhole cameras to three Brisbane ATMs in March and April.

The pair were in Australia on tourist visas when they ran into money problems before hatching the plan to "fill their wallets", Brisbane District Court Judge Paul Smith said.

Mrkajic will serve a head sentence of 14 months in prison, suspended after serving three months.

Panic will serve a head sentence of 12 months' jail, suspended after two months.

Judge Smith dismissed appeals by both Mrkajic and Panic on Wednesday.

