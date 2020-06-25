National

No virus rule exception for WA AFL match

By AAP Newswire

Optus Stadium in Perth.

The West Australian government has ruled out bringing forward phase four of eased COVID-19 restrictions by one day so attendance at a planned AFL match in Perth will not be limited to 30,000.

Health Minister Roger Cook said Perth's Optus Stadium would hold the biggest crowd seen "pretty much anywhere in the world" in many months, with the AFL seeking to schedule a Collingwood and Geelong game on July 17 and the Western Derby on July 19.

Phase four of eased restrictions kicks in on July 18, allowing stands to fill to the full 60,000 capacity.

"Our rules are very clear on this," Mr Cook told reporters on Thursday.

"We're really pleased that we're getting to a point where we can see footy return to WA."

He urged anyone feeling ill to not attend.

One new case of coronavirus has been confirmed in WA but is no longer active.

Mr Cook said the person's illness was detected through a blood test in March and they recovered some time ago.

The case brings the state's tally to 608.

