No virus rule exception for WA AFL match

The West Australian government has ruled out bringing forward phase four of eased COVID-19 restrictions by one day so attendance at a planned AFL match in Perth will not be limited to 30,000.

Health Minister Roger Cook said Perth's Optus Stadium would hold the biggest crowd seen "pretty much anywhere in the world" in many months, with the AFL seeking to schedule a Collingwood and Geelong game on July 17 and the Western Derby on July 19.