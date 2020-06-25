National

Previous NSW death classified as COVID

By AAP Newswire

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant. - AAP

The NSW COVID-19 fatality count has reached 51 after authorities reclassified the cause of death of an elderly man in April.

The 85-year-old died at southwest Sydney's Opal Bankstown aged care facility on April 27 and on Thursday chief health officer Kerry Chant confirmed the virus was found to have been a contributing factor to his demise.

The news takes the national COVID-19 toll to 104.

The man's death was associated with a small outbreak that involved three staff and three patients, Dr Chant said.

"The clinical treating doctor diagnosed COVID as contributing and in accordance with the national guidelines we've included that as a death," she told reporters.

State Health Minister Brad Hazzard announced virus concerns had prompted a ban on Victorian residents buying tickets or attending AFL and NRL matches in NSW.

Victoria has recorded double-digit fresh cases of the virus for several days and NSW residents have been urged not to visit the southern state.

"I'll leave it to (AFL and NRL) to explain. But they understand and they want us all to enjoy footy," Mr Hazzard said.

"They have the measures in place and we're quite satisfied they can make sure that supporters from Melbourne and Victoria are not coming to our games.

"Anybody who's coming in ... they've satisfied me they've made all necessary measures and steps to ensure people who will be entering the stadium will be people who are from Sydney."

NSW stadiums of more than 40,000 capacity would be allowed to host up to 10,000 NRL and AFL fans from July 1, but Victorians will not be welcome. Mr Hazzard said, adding that restrictions will be placed on ticket purchases.

The announcement comes as popular Victorian-based AFL sides Hawthorn and Melbourne are due to play Sydney teams on July 5, and the NRL's Melbourne Storm is set to take on the Canberra Raiders at Campbelltown Stadium on July 11.

NSW recorded four new coronavirus cases as of 8pm on Wednesday, including a seven-year-old from Lane Cove West Public School, who developed symptoms on Saturday.

The school is closed for deep cleaning, although the student reportedly did not attend during the week.

Mr Hazzard said Northern Sydney Local Health District had set up an additional testing facility at North Shore Hospital and that more than 60 people had already attended for testing.

The three other cases involved travellers in quarantine.

Mr Hazzard said the new cases took NSW to a total of 3162 cases since the pandemic began in January.

