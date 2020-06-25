National

Unions condemn ‘premature’ Qantas job cuts

By AAP Newswire

Qantas ground crew are seen at Brisbane Airport. - AAP

1 of 1

Unions have savaged the "deplorable" decision to sack 6000 Qantas workers and keep 15,000 others stood down.

ACTU president Michele O'Neil said the announcement proved Qantas had abandoned Australia and its workers in order to preserve profits.

Ms O'Neil also took aim at Scott Morrison for allowing the mass job cuts to happen, arguing the prime minister's refusal to extend JobKeeper payments to all aviation workers left thousands without support.

"Scott Morrison must act immediately to extend JobKeeper, deliver a direct and urgent industry assistance package, and convene crisis talks immediately," she said.

The Australian Services Union is urging Qantas to reverse its "premature" decision.

ASU assistant national secretary Linda White said Qantas had one of the best balance sheets of any airline in the world and would be well placed once the coronavirus pandemic passed.

"Cutting jobs and capacity now will only hamstring the industry and economy - Qantas is shooting itself in the foot," she said.

"If Qantas does not reverse its decision, we will fight for these jobs to be retained."

Latest articles

World

US virus resurgence worries health experts

US health experts are warning that politicians and a frustrated public are letting a disaster unfold as a coronavirus resurgence wipes out months of progress.

AAP Newswire
World

US files broader case against Assange

US prosecutors say the new indictment against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange underscores his efforts to procure and release classified information.

AAP Newswire
World

NZ’s South Island rattled by earthquake

Thousands of people in New Zealand’s South Island have felt the tremors of a magnitude-5.9 earthquake near the country’s famous Milford Sound.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Poker champ apologises for fatal accident

Sydney man Warwick Mirzikinian has apologised in court for a fatal car accident in which he hit and killed an Uber Eats cyclist.

AAP Newswire
National

New Victoria COVID cases delay easing

Victoria will hold off on easing COVID-19 restrictions after the state again recorded new cases in the double digits, most from family-to-family transmission.

AAP Newswire