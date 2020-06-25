National

NSW man cleared of murder after stabbing

By AAP Newswire

A man who fatally stabbed his opponent in the leg during a brawl sparked by a damaged lounge has been found not guilty of murder on the grounds of self-defence.

Heath Kevin Parkinson, 35, was repeatedly stabbed by Christopher Quirk before gaining possession of the knife during the fight in a street in Cowra, in the south of NSW, on March 10, 2018.

In finding him not guilty of murder, Justice Stephen Campbell said Mr Parkinson was subject to a "determined, indeed frenzied, attack by a drug fuelled assailant" and then struggled to disarm him.

Inflicting a single stab wound when he temporarily gained possession of it was "a reasonable response in the circumstances".

Mr Parkinson and his friend Adam Dennis Coats, 45, faced a judge-alone trial in the NSW Supreme Court sitting in Albury.

In a judgment published on Thursday, Justice Campbell acquitted Coats of causing grievous bodily harm to Mr Quirk with the intent to murder him.

He had struck Mr Quirk with a mattock handle after he had been stabbed.

"I think it highly possible that his case fall into that category of an intoxicated person who acted without turning his mind to the achievement of any specific purpose," the judge said.

Coats previously pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to Mr Quirk with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm and will be sentenced for the offence at a later date.

