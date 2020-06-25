National

Court asks ex-staff for harassment claims

By AAP Newswire

Former High Court judge Dyson Heydon. - AAP

The High Court has written to more than 100 former staff to uncover the extent of sexual harassment involving associates.

It follows police being asked to investigate former High Court judge Dyson Heydon over harassment allegations.

Men and women of the court have been asked to talk with Vivienne Thom, who led the original inquiry into Mr Heydon.

It is not yet clear what the court will do with any further allegations uncovered.

"The court reached out to offer an opportunity to talk to Dr Thom or to the court about their experiences whilst associates," a spokesman told AAP on Thursday.

"Dr Thom will not be conducting any further investigation."

An independent investigation commissioned by the High Court found six former judge's associates were harassed by Mr Heydon when he worked at the court.

He denies the allegations.

"Any allegation of predatory behaviour or breaches of the law is categorically denied by our client," Mr Heydon's lawyers said on Tuesday.

"Our client says that if any conduct of his has caused offence, that result was inadvertent and unintended and he apologises for any offence caused."

Three of the women are pursuing claims for compensation.

Canberra's director of public prosecutions Shane Drumgold wrote to ACT Police after learning of the allegations.

Mr Drumgold has asked police to investigate the claims made by the women and another incident at the University of Canberra in 2013.

Mr Heydon sat on the High Court bench from 2003 to 2013 and was appointed chair of the 2014 royal commission into trade unions.

AAP Newswire
