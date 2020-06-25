National

Tassie road, safety projects in cash boost

By AAP Newswire

Tasman Highway road signage in Hobart. - AAP

1 of 1

Tasmanian road safety upgrades and shovel-ready construction projects will soon get a cash kickstart.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is sprinkling cash across the states to help them recover from coronavirus.

On Thursday, he pledged $46 million for the Apple Isle, in partnership with the state government.

"Partnering with state and territory governments to invest in more major infrastructure projects across Australia is a key part of our JobMaker plan to rebuild our economy and create more jobs," Mr Morrison said.

The mix of state and federal funding will go towards projects including school safety signs, truck rest stops and highway upgrades.

Latest articles

Sport

GVL cancels 2020 seniors season

The Goulburn Valley League has pulled the pin on its senior competitions for 2020.

Alex Mitchell
Sport

GVBBL set to return next summer

‘‘I’m keen to go around again. I love coaching this side,’’ Arthur told the Pastoral Times

Aydin Payne
Sport

Maher’s Musings - Search continues

We have whittled down the nominations to a final two in 26 of the 49 towns initially listed at the start of this exercise, meaning we still have a long way to go until we can pit them all against each other in the eventual battle royale

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Poker champ apologises for fatal accident

Sydney man Warwick Mirzikinian has apologised in court for a fatal car accident in which he hit and killed an Uber Eats cyclist.

AAP Newswire
National

New Victoria COVID cases delay easing

Victoria will hold off on easing COVID-19 restrictions after the state again recorded new cases in the double digits, most from family-to-family transmission.

AAP Newswire