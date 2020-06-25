Tassie road, safety projects in cash boost

Tasmanian road safety upgrades and shovel-ready construction projects will soon get a cash kickstart.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is sprinkling cash across the states to help them recover from coronavirus.

On Thursday, he pledged $46 million for the Apple Isle, in partnership with the state government.

"Partnering with state and territory governments to invest in more major infrastructure projects across Australia is a key part of our JobMaker plan to rebuild our economy and create more jobs," Mr Morrison said.

The mix of state and federal funding will go towards projects including school safety signs, truck rest stops and highway upgrades.