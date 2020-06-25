National

Medical Future Fund to back brain research

By AAP Newswire

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt. - AAP

1 of 1

A computer interface implanted in the brain to help people with paralysis move again is one of a handful of research projects to get extra government funding.

The Medical Research Future Fund will inject cash into 10 research projects that target neurological disorders and help people recover from severe injuries.

Health Minister Greg Hunt announced the $21.8 million of research on Thursday, saying it could mean new hope for Australians impacted by brain disorders.

"This research could change lives. It could save lives," he said.

The projects include research on childhood brain development and stroke recovery as well as treatments for Alzheimer's, autism and a Parkinson's-like brain disease.

Nearly $1.5 million worth of funding will go to the University of Melbourne's computer interface research project.

It's aimed at Australians with severe paralysis from spinal cord injury, stroke, motor neuron disease and muscular dystrophy.

The interface acts as a controller, with people using a personal computer or device to control the body.

Latest articles

Sport

GVL cancels 2020 seniors season

The Goulburn Valley League has pulled the pin on its senior competitions for 2020.

Alex Mitchell
Sport

GVBBL set to return next summer

‘‘I’m keen to go around again. I love coaching this side,’’ Arthur told the Pastoral Times

Aydin Payne
Sport

Maher’s Musings - Search continues

We have whittled down the nominations to a final two in 26 of the 49 towns initially listed at the start of this exercise, meaning we still have a long way to go until we can pit them all against each other in the eventual battle royale

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Poker champ apologises for fatal accident

Sydney man Warwick Mirzikinian has apologised in court for a fatal car accident in which he hit and killed an Uber Eats cyclist.

AAP Newswire
National

New Victoria COVID cases delay easing

Victoria will hold off on easing COVID-19 restrictions after the state again recorded new cases in the double digits, most from family-to-family transmission.

AAP Newswire