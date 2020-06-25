National

SEEK job ads up almost 22pct in two weeks

By AAP Newswire

Online job advertisements increased by 21.9 per cent in the last two weeks, in a sign business confidence is ticking higher amid the coronavirus crisis.

The rise for the fortnight ended June 21 compared to the previous two week period, the data from Australia's biggest digital employment platform SEEK shows.

The data also shows job ads in the fortnight accounted for 68.3 per cent of pre-COVID-19 levels, with the healthcare and medical, trades and services, manufacturing, transport and logistics industries showing the best improvements.

"For job seekers, in particular, this is a positive sign," SEEK ANZ managing director Kendra Banks said on Thursday.

"It's a long way from the job ad data we saw during the lowest point of the pandemic, which was April 2020, meaning that more jobs are on SEEK right now than we have seen since March."

All states and territories showed growth in job ads volumes in those two weeks, with the Northern Territory leading the way at 94.9 per cent.

Western Australia (88.5 per cent) and Tasmania (79.7 per cent) followed.

