Fibres focus of Claremont murders defence

By AAP Newswire

The Supreme Court of Western Australia in Perth - AAP

The defence team in the Claremont serial killings trial is next expected to focus its closing submissions on the fibre evidence.

Confessed rapist and ex-Telstra technician Bradley Robert Edwards, 51, denies murdering secretary Sarah Spiers, 18, childcare worker Jane Rimmer, 23, and solicitor Ciara Glennon, 27, in 1996 and 1997.

Defence counsel Paul Yovich has been wrapping up his case for the past five days in the WA Supreme Court in Perth, suggesting to Justice Stephen Hall that there is reasonable doubt to acquit Edwards.

On Wednesday, he focused on the night Ms Glennon disappeared in March 1997, saying if Edwards was the killer, he would not have chosen the night he was expected to be with friends at their holiday home in Dawesville.

Mr Yovich also pointed out inconsistencies as he went through the evidence of witnesses who saw a woman matching Ms Glennon's description and people who saw a car similar to Edwards' work vehicle.

One of the three so-called "burger boys", who were eating at a bus stop when they saw a woman leaning into a vehicle, was a car enthusiast and said he recalled it was a Commodore but did not notice a Telstra logo.

"It's hard to believe he would not have noticed a Telstra logo or another type of logo on the car if there had been one," Mr Yovich said.

"If that car was not the accused's, and the evidence we say raises a very serious doubt about that, then Your Honour could not conclusively conclude he is responsible for taking her away from Claremont, and that is a crucial step in support of guilt."

Edwards has pleaded guilty to offences committed against other women, including a teenager he abducted from a park and raped twice at Karrakatta Cemetery in 1995.

