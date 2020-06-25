National

Health experts to appear at virus inquiry

By AAP Newswire

Australian Medical Association President Dr Tony Bartone

Infectious disease experts will front the Senate inquiry into Australia's coronavirus response as politicians turn to health outcomes and preparation.

Australian National University professor Peter Collignon will give evidence when the inquiry shifts focus to medical experts on Thursday.

UNSW Kirby Institute for Infection and Immunity adjunct professors Bill Bowtell and Raina MacIntyre are also set to appear.

Australian Medical Association president Tony Bartone will represent the professional association for doctors.

The AMA's submission to the inquiry is largely supportive of the federal government and national cabinet's health response so far.

"Any areas of concern for the AMA will likely be apparent post-pandemic, when the situation confronting the health sector, in particular the physical and mental health of the population, and the financial impact, will be better understood," it says.

Representatives from the nursing union are also due to give evidence.

In a detailed submission to the committee, the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation makes 18 recommendations to the government.

The union wants funding for telehealth services to continue, along with strict rules around aged care funding being used to protect residents from virus outbreaks.

The ANMF also wants paid pandemic leave and more work to be done in guaranteeing access to personal protective equipment including potential local manufacturing.

Veteran ABC broadcaster Norman Swan, who is a qualified doctor, will also appear before the committee after becoming a regular commentator on the disease.

