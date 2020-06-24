Manhunt after Melbourne stabbing death

A 22-year-old man is still on the run two days after a man was stabbed to death in Melbourne's CBD.

Homicide Squad detectives are searching for Marco Deng following the death of Machar Kot, 21, on Monday.

The Kurunjang man was stabbed on Market Street in the CBD and treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, where he later died.

Mr Kot's father said the loss of his son was hurting their family and the wider community.

"He was a big leader in the community as well as the family. He was a role model," he told the Seven Network on Wednesday.

"I told my children to mourn for their brother peacefully because we don't want any chaos in our community," he said.

Police say after the stabbing, Deng ran away and police are yet to find him.

It is believed the parties involved were known to each other.

"We're seeking assistance from anyone who may know his whereabouts, in particular his family, friends or associates," Detective Inspector Tim Day said in a statement.

"An image of Marco has also been released in the hope someone recognises him and can provide information on his current whereabouts.

"I'd also like to make it clear that if he's being harboured by someone, that person risks committing a serious offence as well."

Anyone who sees Deng should call triple zero immediately.

Deng is described as being 180cm tall with a medium build, brown eyes and short dark hair, and is known to frequent the Brimbank area. His last known address is in Burnside Heights.

Deng is also being urged to contact police.