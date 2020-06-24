Men face court after Vic police drug bust

Two men have faced a Melbourne court after police raids across Melbourne's east.

Seven people were arrested in gun and drug trafficking raids on Tuesday night as part of an operation that began in February.

Shannin Dei Wal faced court on Wednesday afternoon on five charges, including trafficking a commercial quantity of methamphetamine, possession of the drug and possession of an unregistered handgun.

The 29-year-old from Oakleigh South is also accused of disposing of the handgun to a person who was not a licensed dealer.

It's alleged the drug trafficking happened between April 3 and May 22 this year.

Co-accused Stephen Karazisis faced Melbourne Magistrates Court earlier on Wednesday on 15 charges including trafficking methamphetamine.

Both men are due back in court on September 16.

Police said four men and women aged between 24 and 56 were due to face court in Moorabbin, while a 26-year-old Clayton South man was interviewed and released pending summons.