National

Men face court after Vic police drug bust

By AAP Newswire

Signage at Melbourne Magistrates Court (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Two men have faced a Melbourne court after police raids across Melbourne's east.

Seven people were arrested in gun and drug trafficking raids on Tuesday night as part of an operation that began in February.

Shannin Dei Wal faced court on Wednesday afternoon on five charges, including trafficking a commercial quantity of methamphetamine, possession of the drug and possession of an unregistered handgun.

The 29-year-old from Oakleigh South is also accused of disposing of the handgun to a person who was not a licensed dealer.

It's alleged the drug trafficking happened between April 3 and May 22 this year.

Co-accused Stephen Karazisis faced Melbourne Magistrates Court earlier on Wednesday on 15 charges including trafficking methamphetamine.

Both men are due back in court on September 16.

Police said four men and women aged between 24 and 56 were due to face court in Moorabbin, while a 26-year-old Clayton South man was interviewed and released pending summons.

Latest articles

Sport

Shepparton to host bowls championships

The under-18 representative squad is always on the lookout for more bowlers to join its ranks

Tyler Maher
Sport

Hockey restart on the agenda

“We welcome all abilities and fitness levels,” Manning told the Benalla Ensign

Andrew Johnston
Sport

Good sports? That’s for lockdown to decide

That’s right, football’s back. And the weekend delivered the crunching tackles, outrageous goals and spectacular scenes we’ve been itching for, courtesy of all the brilliant forwards, backs and goalkeepers. Goalkeepers? Oh, you...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

National

Poker champ apologises for fatal accident

Sydney man Warwick Mirzikinian has apologised in court for a fatal car accident in which he hit and killed an Uber Eats cyclist.

AAP Newswire
National

New Victoria COVID cases delay easing

Victoria will hold off on easing COVID-19 restrictions after the state again recorded new cases in the double digits, most from family-to-family transmission.

AAP Newswire
National

Gillard’s regrets over sexist language

Reflecting on ten years since becoming Australia’s first female prime minister, Julia Gillard wishes she’d called out sexist language sooner as national leader.

AAP Newswire