Man jailed for WA university toilet rape

By AAP Newswire

The District Court in Perth (file image) - AAP

A 23-year-old man who repeatedly raped and assaulted a student in a toilet block at the University of Western Australia has been jailed for 12 years.

Wayne Christ Adeline attacked the 21-year-old in a half-hour ordeal on a Saturday morning in September 2018.

The District Court of WA heard on Wednesday he had been sleeping in the public toilet after a night out drinking when the victim entered on her way to the library to study.

He immediately punched her, knocking her glasses off her face, and stuffed toilet paper in her mouth to prevent her screaming.

Judge Linda Petrusa said he used significant and ongoing force to subdue her when she struggled.

"You proceeded to sexually assault her in every conceivable way," Judge Petrusa said.

"Interspersed with the various sexual acts were further physical assaults.

"Even when she offered no resistance you did not stop the violence."

She tried to distract him, including telling him her Chinese name, but the attack continued.

The terrified woman, who had moved to Australia four years earlier, believed Adeline intended to kill her, the judge said.

After brutalising her, he damaged her property then left her naked and bloodied on the floor of the toilet.

Prosecutor Sean Dworcan said she was "injured from head toe".

Adeline lied when caught - telling police he was the victim and the woman had held him down, preventing him from leaving - despite him between 15 and 20 centimetres taller than the petite woman.

He then fought his charges at trial.

Adeline must serve 10 years behind bars before he will be eligible for parole.

