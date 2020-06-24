National

WA man, 23, admits psychologist masquerade

By AAP Newswire

A 23-year-old Perth man who ran a psychology practice claiming he had 10 years' experience has admitted the masquerade after being outed in a Consumer Protection probe.

On his website, Tyson John Vacher claims he has a raft of qualifications and 10 years of work experience - including in 2011 when he would have been 14 years old - and a special interest in borderline personality, eating and self-harm disorders.

Consumer Protection investigated him and issued a warning last week, with commissioner Lanie Chopping saying it was concerning vulnerable people suffering mental health issues may have been duped and not received the expert treatment they needed.

Vacher was already on the consumer watchdog's radar, having been convicted in 2017 for operating a business that accepted payments to supply waiters for functions but they failed to turn up, with the magistrate saying he had "ruined some big nights for his clients".

Police raided Vacher's North Fremantle office and a residence in Tapping on Tuesday, then charged him with forgery, fraud and knowingly or recklessly using a word or description that falsely indicated he was an authorised or qualified health practitioner.

He faced Fremantle Magistrates Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to all three charges, despite earlier telling Nine News: "I'm innocent. Stay tuned."

Vacher has separately been charged with possessing cannabis with intent to sell or supply and possessing stolen property.

He will face Perth Magistrates Court on July 22.

