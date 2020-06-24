WA man, 23, admits psychologist masquerade

5370537724001

A 23-year-old Perth man who ran a psychology practice claiming he had 10 years' experience has admitted the masquerade after being outed in a Consumer Protection probe.

On his website, Tyson John Vacher claims he has a raft of qualifications and 10 years of work experience - including in 2011 when he would have been 14 years old - and a special interest in borderline personality, eating and self-harm disorders.