Vic killer apologises over victim’s death

A man who beat his girlfriend and left her for dead has apologised after his murder conviction was downgraded.

Alexander Freeburn was jailed for 25 years in 2018 for the murder of his girlfriend Elizabeth Wilms.

But Victoria's Court of Appeal overturned his murder conviction including the sentence and found he was guilty of manslaughter instead.

"I am extremely remorseful and sorry for what happened to the victim and to the victim's family," Freeburn told the re-sentencing hearing on Wednesday.

It was open for the jury to find the injuries as a result of the assault were a "substantial and operative" cause of her death, the appeal court judges said.

Ms Wilms also had GHB in her system at the time of her death.

The jury could not have been satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Freeburn intended to kill or cause her really, serious injury, they found.

The young woman was found dead at Freeburn's Kew apartment in July 2016 with more than 40 injuries to her body after her family couldn't contact her.

After the "prolonged" assault he left a dying Ms Wilms in the apartment and went to another woman's house.

Though Freeburn told the woman he was concerned about his girlfriend's condition he never sought help for her and left her "helpless" on the floor, they said.

The 29-year-old victim had a mild intellectual disability and met Freeburn on a dating website.

Their relationship was described as a "short but abusive", prosecutor Diana Piekusis QC told the court.

"It was a relationship punctured not just with anger and aggression but also jealousy," she said.

"It was clear Elizabeth Wilm's death was a slow and an incredibly lonely one."

Freeburn's lawyer Dermot Dann QC said the assault was not premeditated, his client previously offered to plead guilty to manslaughter, and suffered from mental health issues.

He also said delay was also an issue and his client could not do courses because of the situation in prison.

The judges will re-sentence Freeburn at a later date.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)