Bushfires assistance a ‘postcode lottery’

The level of support available for people affected by Australia's unprecedented bushfires amounts to a postcode lottery, a royal commission has been told.

People who live on the NSW/Victorian border are angry that they have missed out on assistance because of their postal address.

There have been significant issues over eligibility and access to recovery funds, Victoria's Towong Shire Council's recovery director Amanda Pagan said.

Victoria offered an emergency relief payment of up to $560 per adult but the council noted there was no equivalent assistance on the NSW side.

The differences created frustration and tension between cross-border communities, the council said.

Ms Pagan said the differences were even more challenging for people who owned properties that spanned across the border.

If they had a NSW postal address, then were told they could not apply for the Victorian grant, she said.

"I'm not really sure if there is a postcode lottery around bushfires in terms of grant funding," she told the commission on Wednesday.

"Ideally there's a package that's put together that irrespective of what state line you sit on, that's what you're eligible for.

"It's extremely frustrating and it really caused a lot of anger."

Commission chair Mark Binskin said the notion of a postcode lottery encompassed many of the problems the commissioners were seeing.

Small rural shires like Towong and the neighbouring Indigo Shire Council argued they carried an unfair burden after the bushfires, given their limited budgets and resources.

"Small rural shires do the best they can with what they've got, but in some cases it's not much," Indigo's community director Mark Florence said.

"I think it's quite a challenge for small rural shires.

"To expect small rural shires to take the full load of relief and recovery responsibilities, to be blunt, is quite unfair."

A number of councils have also told the commission the clean-up of homes destroyed in the bushfires has been too slow.