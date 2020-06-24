Tasmania to move to stage 3 restrictions

National
Tasmania to move to stage 3 restrictionsBy AAP Newswire
Tasmania will ease a host of coronavirus restrictions from midday on Friday, when up to 500 people will be allowed at outdoor venues.
The shift to stage three restrictions will also permit up to 250 people at indoor venues, provided spacing requirements are followed.
However, a cap of 20 household visitors will remain, with Premier Peter Gutwein using a recent COVID-19 spike in Victoria as a cautionary tale.
"It's obviously been challenging for Victoria and it's one matter that we would ask people to be sensible with and use their common sense," he told reporters on Wednesday.
The one person per four square metre rule will be eased to two metres on Friday.