National

SA driver jailed over fatal car crash

By AAP Newswire

Judge Patrick O'Sullivan (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A man who turned his car into a "lethal weapon" and was travelling at more than 200km/h in the seconds before a fatal and fiery crash northeast of Adelaide has been jailed for more than eight years.

Ian Clarke also had methamphetamine in his system when he slammed into the back of the car driven by Leanne Smith, killing the 51-year-old and seriously injuring her son Ryan on the Sturt Highway at Annadale in 2015.

At one stage the charges against the 49-year-old were dropped, but the prosecution was restarted after experts in Detroit managed to recover data from the control unit in his car.

It showed the Ford Falcon was travelling at 209km/h about five seconds before the crash, and that Clarke only braked one second before the impact.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving, with District Court Judge Patrick O'Sullivan on Wednesday describing his actions as a "wanton and complete disregard" for the law and the safety of the community.

"The fact is that you turned your vehicle into a lethal weapon," the judge said.

He said the situation confronted by passers-by and emergency services "could only be described as horrendous".

The court also heard that Clarke had a shocking driving record and only a year before the fatal crash had also been caught speeding at 217km/h.

Judge O'Sullivan jailed Clarke for just over eight years with a non-parole period of six years and four months.

He also disqualified him from driving for 20 years.

In a statement, Ms Smith's family said dangerous road use was a selfish act that could result in the worst possible outcome.

"Far too often it is innocent people who are victims, and their families that are impacted forever," the statement said.

"We all have the right to be safe, and those who cause harm or take a life, by whatever means, should be held accountable and take responsibility for their actions."

Latest articles

News

Victoria Police rolls out new state-of-the-art aircraft

Shepparton police will now have extra assistance from the skies following the rollout of the first of four state-of-the-art aircraft to join the Victoria Police Air Wing. The seven tonne Leonardo AW139 helicopter was introduced to the fleet at the...

Liz Mellino
News

Schools to build environments of the future

Schools across Greater Shepparton are set to build environments of the future thanks to the Victorian Government’s Greener Government School Buildings program. The program will allow government schools to apply for grants to install solar panel...

Morgan Dyer
News

Parents set to teach their children through text message

The Victorian Government will inject up to $400 000 into a text messaging service aimed at helping parents stimulate their child’s development and wellbeing. Greater Shepparton parents of two- and three-year-old children can sign up to...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

National

Poker champ apologises for fatal accident

Sydney man Warwick Mirzikinian has apologised in court for a fatal car accident in which he hit and killed an Uber Eats cyclist.

AAP Newswire
National

New Victoria COVID cases delay easing

Victoria will hold off on easing COVID-19 restrictions after the state again recorded new cases in the double digits, most from family-to-family transmission.

AAP Newswire
National

Gillard’s regrets over sexist language

Reflecting on ten years since becoming Australia’s first female prime minister, Julia Gillard wishes she’d called out sexist language sooner as national leader.

AAP Newswire