Lawyer’s cruise video in contempt of court

By AAP Newswire

A solicitor has been found guilty of contempt of court after showing CCTV footage from a cruise ship to a television network while a NSW court case involving the vessel was underway.

Mark Rodger Smith had already agreed to pay the $50,000 legal bill of The Prothonotary of the Supreme Court over the matter and was ordered on Wednesday to pay an extra $15,000 by Justice Helen Wilson in the NSW Supreme Court.

During a 2016 voyage on a Carnival Cruise ship, a number of female passengers complained a man had indecently exposed himself, according to the agreed statement of facts.

John Sun was wrongly identified as the perpetrator of the incident and took legal action against ship operator Carnival Australia.

Smith, acting as Mr Sun's lawyer, was approached by the Nine Network's A Current Affair for an interview over the case. During the interview Smith showed the CCTV footage in question, which was being used as evidence in court.

The lawyer said he was "overwhelmed" by the television interview and did not turn his mind to the confidentiality of the material.

"At the time I simply failed to give any consideration to those obligations. I just did not think about them, which I regret," Smith said in his defence.

While the footage was never aired, Justice Wilson said it was difficult to understand how an experienced solicitor like Smith could make a mistake of this magnitude.

"To say the consequences if the footage was aired would be very grave indeed is to state the obvious," she told the court on Wednesday.

