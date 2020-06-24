National

SA road projects’ $145 million boost

By AAP Newswire

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall - AAP

1 of 1

South Australian shovel-ready infrastructure projects and urgent road safety upgrades will receive a $145 million boost to help the local economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Co-funded by the state and federal governments, the additional funding will fast-track infrastructure projects to help bust congestion, improve safety and increase productivity.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said further investments in infrastructure will play a critical role in the JobMaker plan to rebuild the economy.

"This funding injection means we have brought forward or provided additional funding in excess of $440 million to South Australia in the past eight months," Mr Morrison said.

Premier Steven Marshall said the investment would help create local jobs.

"We have worked very closely with the federal government to fast track funding for these shovel-ready projects which will complement our record $12.9 billion infrastructure pipeline here in South Australia," he said.

SA Infrastructure Minister Stephan Knoll said regional road upgrade would stimulate regional economies and improve road safety.

"We are funding a suite of safety improvements across the state which will include fixing Long Valley Road through localised widening, shoulder sealing, intersection treatments, safety barriers and sight distance improvements," Mr Knoll said.

The federal government is investing $115.6 million, while the state government will fund $28.9 million.

Latest articles

Finance

Woodside eyes Chevron LNG stake sale

Woodside CEO Peter Coleman says price would be the main factor in determining whether the company bids for the stake in Chevron’s North West Shelf project.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Bottle shop spending up 42pct: CBA

Australians spent 19 per cent more on alcohol last week than they did a year ago, with bottle shop spend up 42 per cent, Commonwealth Bank data reveals.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Singapore’s ARA in Cromwell takeover bid

Singapore-based ARA Asset Management is seeking to raise its stake to a majority in Cromwell Property Group.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Poker champ apologises for fatal accident

Sydney man Warwick Mirzikinian has apologised in court for a fatal car accident in which he hit and killed an Uber Eats cyclist.

AAP Newswire
National

New Victoria COVID cases delay easing

Victoria will hold off on easing COVID-19 restrictions after the state again recorded new cases in the double digits, most from family-to-family transmission.

AAP Newswire
National

Gillard’s regrets over sexist language

Reflecting on ten years since becoming Australia’s first female prime minister, Julia Gillard wishes she’d called out sexist language sooner as national leader.

AAP Newswire