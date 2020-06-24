National

Governments ‘failed’ migrant communities

By AAP Newswire

Healthcare employees are seen at work in a Covid-19 testing facility - AAP

Migrant groups believe state and federal governments have collectively failed to engage with community leaders in responding to coronavirus.

An expert panel of doctors and politicians warned the federal government of a missed opportunity to prevent outbreaks in migrant communities weeks before a spike of infections in Victoria, the ABC reports.

Community members told the panel they were involved in the coronavirus response on an ad-hoc basis or not at all.

Health authorities have warned against travelling in and out of six Melbourne local government areas considered COVID-19 hot spots.

Some of the areas are home to large migrant communities.

Mohammad Al-Khafaji from the Federation of Ethnic Community Councils Australia said governments too often resorted to band-aid solutions.

"It's always an afterthought rather than, let's say, bringing in vulnerable members of the community early to make sure the solution we're trying to design is inclusive of everyone," he told the ABC.

