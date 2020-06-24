National

Shut border would hurt Albury-Wodonga: NSW

By AAP Newswire

GLADYS BEREJIKLIAN PRESSER - AAP

1 of 1

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the impact on Victorian border towns such as Albury-Wodonga would deter any attempt to restrict movement between the two states.

Victoria on Wednesday confirmed another 20 cases of COVID-19 amid an outbreak in outer-suburban Melbourne, taking to 213 the number of diagnoses over the past 10 days.

NSW on Tuesday reported just one case in hotel quarantine.

Ms Berejiklian has repeatedly criticised interstate travel restrictions and says she will not agree to border closures with any of NSW's neighbour states.

But she again urged against travel to Melbourne, particularly its six current COVID-19 hotspots - the local government areas of Hume, Casey, Brimbank, Moreland, Cardinia and Darebin.

Residents of those hotspots should not be moving around the community, the premier said, and NSW businesses should deny service to anyone from outer-suburban Melbourne.

She also urged NSW residents to avoid visiting Melbourne.

But Ms Berejiklian said she was confident her Victorian counterparts would get the outbreak under control before drastic measures are required.

"For a community like Albury-Wodonga, they don't see themselves as two separate towns, they see themselves as one community," Ms Berejiklian told ABC TV on Wednesday.

"A hard border closure would be detrimental to a part of the country that doesn't have cases. We're not in the business of having hard border closures."

Some 3150 COVID-19 cases have been reported in NSW to date, with none in intensive care.

Ms Berejiklian again encouraged NSW residents to seek testing if they felt unwell.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt, meanwhile, has said Australia's international borders would remain closed for "a very significant" amount of time as global coronavirus infection rates accelerate - potentially until a vaccine is secured.

The number of coronavirus infections around the world has exceeded nine million.

Latest articles

Finance

Woodside eyes Chevron LNG stake sale

Woodside CEO Peter Coleman says price would be the main factor in determining whether the company bids for the stake in Chevron’s North West Shelf project.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Bottle shop spending up 42pct: CBA

Australians spent 19 per cent more on alcohol last week than they did a year ago, with bottle shop spend up 42 per cent, Commonwealth Bank data reveals.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Singapore’s ARA in Cromwell takeover bid

Singapore-based ARA Asset Management is seeking to raise its stake to a majority in Cromwell Property Group.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Poker champ apologises for fatal accident

Sydney man Warwick Mirzikinian has apologised in court for a fatal car accident in which he hit and killed an Uber Eats cyclist.

AAP Newswire
National

New Victoria COVID cases delay easing

Victoria will hold off on easing COVID-19 restrictions after the state again recorded new cases in the double digits, most from family-to-family transmission.

AAP Newswire
National

Gillard’s regrets over sexist language

Reflecting on ten years since becoming Australia’s first female prime minister, Julia Gillard wishes she’d called out sexist language sooner as national leader.

AAP Newswire