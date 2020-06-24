Shut border would hurt Albury-Wodonga: NSW

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the impact on Victorian border towns such as Albury-Wodonga would deter any attempt to restrict movement between the two states.

Victoria on Wednesday confirmed another 20 cases of COVID-19 amid an outbreak in outer-suburban Melbourne, taking to 213 the number of diagnoses over the past 10 days.

NSW on Tuesday reported just one case in hotel quarantine.

Ms Berejiklian has repeatedly criticised interstate travel restrictions and says she will not agree to border closures with any of NSW's neighbour states.

But she again urged against travel to Melbourne, particularly its six current COVID-19 hotspots - the local government areas of Hume, Casey, Brimbank, Moreland, Cardinia and Darebin.

Residents of those hotspots should not be moving around the community, the premier said, and NSW businesses should deny service to anyone from outer-suburban Melbourne.

She also urged NSW residents to avoid visiting Melbourne.

But Ms Berejiklian said she was confident her Victorian counterparts would get the outbreak under control before drastic measures are required.

"For a community like Albury-Wodonga, they don't see themselves as two separate towns, they see themselves as one community," Ms Berejiklian told ABC TV on Wednesday.

"A hard border closure would be detrimental to a part of the country that doesn't have cases. We're not in the business of having hard border closures."

Some 3150 COVID-19 cases have been reported in NSW to date, with none in intensive care.

Ms Berejiklian again encouraged NSW residents to seek testing if they felt unwell.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt, meanwhile, has said Australia's international borders would remain closed for "a very significant" amount of time as global coronavirus infection rates accelerate - potentially until a vaccine is secured.

The number of coronavirus infections around the world has exceeded nine million.