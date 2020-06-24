National

Nestle drops Red Skins, Chicos lolly names

By AAP Newswire

A box of Aunt Jemima pancake mix and a bottle of Aunt Jemima syrup. - AAP

1 of 1

Confectionery giant Nestle is changing the name of its Allen's brand Red Skins and Chicos lollies because of their racial overtones.

The decision comes after a rash of similar corporate decisions in the US in response to widespread protests decrying racism.

"These names have overtones which are out of step with Nestle's values, which are rooted in respect," the company said in a statement.

"While new names have not yet been finalised, we will move quickly to change these names."

Nestle says it took the decision to ensure that "nothing we do marginalises our friends, neighbours and colleagues".

In the US in recent weeks, a number of corporations have begun changing the names of products and product logos promoting racial stereotypes.

Quaker Foods has dropped the name and packaging of its popular pancake mix and pancake syrup, Aunt Jemima, while Mars will make changes to its rice brand Uncle Ben's.

Red Skins are a red coloured raspberry flavoured chewy lolly and are made in New Zealand. The words 'red skins' are considered insulting to native Americans.

Chicos are a chocolate flavoured jelly sweet in the shape of a baby. The term 'chico' is also a Spanish word meaning boy.

