Treasurer toasts retained AAA credit score

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has played up the federal government's economic efforts after a global ratings agency reaffirmed Australia's top ranking.

Moody's Investors Service has followed Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings in confirming the AAA credit rating.

"They have appraised our effective and proactive policy-making as well as acknowledging the resilience of the Australian economy," he told Nine's Today show on Wednesday.

"We continue to provide the economic support required for the economy at this very difficult time."

Moody's said Australia's economic strength "will continue to underpin the sovereign's AAA rating, notwithstanding the deep economic shock caused by the coronavirus".