Confusion over interstate fire apps, help

People living near the NSW/Victorian border faced confusion over the bushfire information on emergency apps and then pain when their interstate friends seemed to be getting more help.

NSW's Snowy Valleys Council chief executive Matthew Hyde said there were significant issues due to differences between the two states' emergency apps, as fires continually moved from one side of the Murray River to the other.

"The communications were so poor during the event, it was difficult to be able to tell what was happening," Mr Hyde told the bushfires royal commission on Tuesday.

Mr Hyde said if the bushfire originated in NSW, the Rural Fire Service maintained the fire information until it crossed the border, and vice versa with Victoria.

"There were significant issues about the movement across the border and the maintenance of the app so that the community was aware of the oncoming threat of the fire, and a need to prepare and maintain safety for themselves and their family."

Snowy Monaro Regional Council CEO Peter Bascomb said differences in symbols and colours used on the NSW and Victorian emergency apps created confusion for people trying to monitor the bushfires.

"While the actual words are similar, if not identical, people looking at it just quickly and relying on the colour codes would be potentially misled by what is actually happening."

Mr Hyde called for consistency in the emergency management and disaster recovery practices between states.

He said there was significant concern in the Snowy Valleys community that Victoria paid for water tanks to be replenished whereas NSW did not.

People communicating with family and friends across the border discovered there was a significant difference in assistance offered during the bushfire recovery process, he said.

"It did cause a level of pain especially for people who had gone through so much at the time, to hear that one of their friends had been funded for this but they were unable to get assistance for that level."

During the fires, Snowy Monaro council agreed to a request from Victoria's East Gippsland Shire Council to open an evacuation and relief centre at Delegate for Victorians fleeing north.

Mr Bascomb said the council requested support from a NSW government welfare agency, but it was then withdrawn.

"It turns out that the person, once they arrived at Delegate, indicated that they could not provide support to Victorian residents and turned around and left.

"That's of serious concern to me that there appears to be no particular arrangement for the support of movement of evacuees across the state borders."