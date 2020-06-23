National

More Aussies to fly into Adelaide

By AAP Newswire

A traveler waits to board a plane at Adelaide airport in Adelaide - AAP

1 of 1

More Australians coming home from overseas will fly into Adelaide in the coming week as part of repatriation efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens says about 800 people will arrive by June 28 with one flight coming from South America, potentially two from India, and a defence force contingent flying in from Indonesia.

"There will be a strict regime in place to ensure that they are properly processed at the airport, loaded onto buses, conveyed to a supervised quarantine location where they'll undergo health checks," Mr Stevens said on Tuesday.

All involved will be required to remain in isolation for 14 days.

In May, about 680 people flew into Adelaide on two separate flights from India.

They were isolated in two hotels in the city, with none testing positive for COVID-19.

Latest articles

News

Information sought following $3000 theft in Shepparton

Shepparton police are hoping to identify an unknown male following the theft of around $3000 worth of items from a shed in Shepparton. Police confirmed the shed, located at the rear of a vacant property in Hicken Cres, housed the belongings of...

Shepparton News
News

SAM over halfway done, art to be moved in September

The new Shepparton Art Museum will need one important feature and it will cost a little under $260 000 to move it. Greater Shepparton City Council says about 4000 separate art works will be relocated from the old Welsford St site to their new...

James Bennett
News

Cobram business ransacked on weekend

--------------------------------------------

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Poker champ apologises for fatal accident

Sydney man Warwick Mirzikinian has apologised in court for a fatal car accident in which he hit and killed an Uber Eats cyclist.

AAP Newswire
National

New Victoria COVID cases delay easing

Victoria will hold off on easing COVID-19 restrictions after the state again recorded new cases in the double digits, most from family-to-family transmission.

AAP Newswire
National

SA looks for COVID-19 vaccine volunteers

Researchers at the Royal Adelaide Hospital have begun recruiting volunteers for a possible COVID-19 vaccine trial later this year.

AAP Newswire