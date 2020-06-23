National

Portuguese woman jailed in WA for cocaine

By AAP Newswire

A Portuguese woman who smuggled several kilograms of cocaine hidden in bottles of toiletry products into Perth has been jailed for nine years.

Anna Barbara Ribeiro Antunes Menezes, 42, pleaded guilty in the West Australian District Court to importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug.

She arrived on a flight from Doha last December and was questioned by an Australian Border Force officer at Perth Airport.

Six plastic bottles of toiletry products inside her suitcase returned positive readings for cocaine.

The Australian Federal Police said the estimated street value of the seized drugs was about $2.2 million.

Ribeiro Antunes Menezes was on Tuesday sentenced to nine years in prison with a non-parole period of four years and six months.

Her tourist visa has been cancelled and she will leave Australia at the end of her sentence.

