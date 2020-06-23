Teen bailed over Melbourne stabbing death

A 13-year-old boy charged in relation to the stabbing death of Melbourne teenager Solomone Taufeulungaki has been granted bail.

The 15-year-old died after being attacked with knives and baseball bats in the car park of Brimbank Shopping Centre on June 16.

The court was told the Deer Park brawl broke out between members of the rival "97" and "VB" gangs.

Six boys, aged between 13 and 16, have been charged with affray and violent disorder in relation to Solomone's death.

None can be named because of their ages.

The youngest was granted bail in a children's court on Tuesday with strict conditions including a curfew, and a ban on using social media, contacting his co-accused or returning to the scene of the stabbing.

He was already on bail charged with stealing, attempted armed robbery and possessing an imitation firearm at the time of the fatal brawl.

But the 13-year-old is vulnerable and impressionable in youth justice, according to a report detailed to the court.

Prosecutors did not oppose his release and he will be subject to an intensive bail program as well as culturally specific mentoring.

He was supported in court by his parents and godmother.

In granting the child bail, a magistrate told him he faced serious charges.

"It's the seriously tragic circumstances in which the charges arose," the magistrate said.

Three of the boy's co-accused, aged 14, 15 and 16, were also granted bail last week.

Another two 14-year-olds are expected to apply for bail on Wednesday.

None of the boys have been charged with directly causing Solomone's death.

The 13-year-old is due back in court for a mention on July 14.