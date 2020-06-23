National

Communities had no warning of bushfires

By AAP Newswire

Some isolated communities had no warning of approaching bushfires and became trapped behind the fire front with no communications, a royal commission has been told.

The small, remote community of Ewingar had no mobile coverage and no warning about the approaching fire last October, says Clarence Valley Council in the NSW northern rivers region.

People could not get out because fallen trees had blocked roads in the area, the council's planning director Des Schroder told the bushfires royal commission.

"They had no warning because there was no communications tower, no SMS messaging, so they all got trapped virtually in that area up there," Mr Schroder said on Tuesday.

He said the whole community of about 100 people ended up sheltering in the Ewingar Hall.

About 30 homes were lost in the Ewingar area and two people died in nearby Coongbar in the October fires.

The rural village of Nymboida had four hours' warning but the coverage went down nine hours after the fire, as the communications tower's back-up batteries went flat, Clarence Valley Council said.

"Without the tower, they wouldn't have had any warning at all and that's where we lost 90 houses, so at least the community got an SMS warning saying get out," Mr Schroder said.

Ewingar and Nymboida were hit by fire storms, bushfires so intense they created their own weather systems.

"Nobody anticipated a fire storm like that, I don't think" he added.

"They were very ferocious and we never anticipated the communities would get trapped the way they did behind the fire front.

"We had communities trapped for a couple of months behind the fire front."

Clarence Valley Council experienced bushfires from September until late December, destroying 169 homes and burning 540,000 hectares, more than half the local government area.

Mr Schroder said mobile towers in about four locations in the Clarence Valley lost power during the fires.

"We had communities trapped in villages or in fire sheds or halls behind the fire fronts with no communications due to that."

Mobile black spots and outages caused by the loss of power were also a major problem during the December fires in the Adelaide Hills.

Adelaide Hills Council emergency manager John McArthur said it impacted the community's ability to get information to loved ones and the council's response.

"We had trouble touching base with some of our people out in the field to make sure they were safe," Mr McArthur said.

"The phone system was quite badly compromised at times."

Another major issue in the drought-affected Clarence Valley was the lack of water, for firefighters as well as land owners and farmers, after prolonged drought.

Mr Schroder said it was feared that a number of villages could be lost, but they were saved by firefighters.

