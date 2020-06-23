National

‘Surprise’ at fast exit from Ruby Princess

By AAP Newswire

Passengers leaving the Ruby Princess say they were surprised by their quick disembarkation from the cruise ship when it docked in Sydney on March 19.

Sharon Schofield told the inquiry on Tuesday she was "surprised and shocked" by her early disembarkation after being told days earlier there would be a delay due to NSW Health authorities embarking.

"That's why we were surprised when we got in that it was very quick because we were expecting to be temperature-tested or something from NSW Health before we got off the boat," Ms Schofield said.

She said there were no health checks after disembarking and noted it was quick considering the delays boarding the ship on March 8.

Witnesses have also told the inquiry there were lengthy delays when boarding and large crowds were gathered at the overseas passenger terminal at Sydney's Circular Quay.

A NSW Health assessment team boarded the ship on March 8 to collect COVID-19 swabs and perform temperature checks on passengers and crew members who had taken part in the previous Ruby Princess cruise.

This process was not repeated when the ship docked on March 19 because the NSW Health assessment panel deemed the ship low-risk.

Earlier in the inquiry, Lynette Jones also said the disembarkation process from the Ruby Princess was quick and she was "relieved to be getting off".

Ms Jones, who tested positive after leaving the ship, recalled the only mention of COVID-19 during the voyage was from a member of her travelling group.

"It didn't come as a surprise to you when you learned that there was COVID-19 on the Ruby Princess?" counsel assisting the inquiry Nicolas Kirby asked.

"No, not at all," Ms Jones replied.

"We were aware of it from the word go."

Ann Kavanagh also said she did not recall any mention of the virus on board and agreed the disembarkation was quick.

"We all thought we were safe on the ship, to be honest," Ms Kavanagh said.

She tested positive to the virus after arriving home in WA and spent eight days in an induced coma.

"I certainly would have never got on that ship had I known we were going to get so sick," she said, fighting back tears.

The inquiry continues.

