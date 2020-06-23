National

SA easing virus hospitality density rules

By AAP Newswire

South AustraliSA Premier Steven Marshall, AFL player Mark Ricciuto - AAP

1 of 1

South Australia will relax density requirements for pubs, bars, restaurants and other venues with a one person allowed to every two square metres from next week.

The change to coronavirus regulations will allow businesses to potentially double their capacity, a move the hospitality sector says will improve the viability of venues.

Premier Steven Marshall says the state remains on track to lift all its remaining border restrictions on July 20 but he is closely monitoring the situation in Victoria where there has been a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases.

Latest articles

News

Firewood collection season to end soon

TIME is running out to stock up on firewood as the collection season draws to a close. As of Tuesday, June 30, local residents will need to stop collecting and wait for the next season in September.“From July 1, it is illegal to collect...

Riverine Herald
News

Mathoura author already working on her next book

MATHOURA author CJ Duggan is halfway through her latest book, just months after releasing her personal favourite and 15th novel Beyond Here Lies Nothing

Ivy Jensen
News

Rich River Golf Club put morals over money during COVID-19 crisis

Golf might be the sport of 2020 thanks to the world’s sudden appreciation for fresh air and empty spaces. In early April Moama’s Rich River Golf Club was flooded with membership applications, but the club didn’t approve any after...

Daneka Hill

MOST POPULAR

National

Poker champ apologises for fatal accident

Sydney man Warwick Mirzikinian has apologised in court for a fatal car accident in which he hit and killed an Uber Eats cyclist.

AAP Newswire
National

New Victoria COVID cases delay easing

Victoria will hold off on easing COVID-19 restrictions after the state again recorded new cases in the double digits, most from family-to-family transmission.

AAP Newswire
National

Gillard’s regrets over sexist language

Reflecting on ten years since becoming Australia’s first female prime minister, Julia Gillard wishes she’d called out sexist language sooner as national leader.

AAP Newswire