Vic police murders ‘evidence manipulated’

Victoria Police has been accused of deliberately manipulating evidence, to the point of criminality, in investigating the double murders of two fellow officers.

Sergeant Gary Silk and Senior Constable Rodney Miller were killed while on duty, investigating a series of robberies in the Melbourne suburb of Moorabbin in 1998.

Jason Roberts and Bandali Debs were convicted by a jury of the murders four years later. Roberts has always maintained his innocence.

His latest appeal began in Victoria's Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

Roberts' barrister Peter Matthews told the court there had been a deliberate manipulation of the evidence at trial and an active concealment of that manipulation from Roberts' trial lawyers, the court and prosecutors.

The evidence related to the number of offenders at the scene - a central issue of the trial. Prosecutors relied on the statements of first responding officers about one officer's dying words.

Senior Constable Glenn Pullin said, knowing he had been mortally wounded, Sen Const Miller told him "they were on foot".

But it was revealed last year Sen Const Pullin's statement from the trial had actually been made 10 months after the murders and was passed off as another one he made four hours after the killings.

Mr Matthews outlined five points which he said "entailed police officers acting in breach of their sworn duty to the point of being criminal conduct of perjury".

In the appeal he's arguing the officers were deliberately giving false evidence by concealing statements, which amounted to a fundamental irregularity that deprived Roberts of a fair trial.

Acquitting him of the murders, without ordering a retrial, would be the fairest outcome, he said.

"That sort of concealed very serious misconduct poses, we submit, a very serious threat to the integrity of the criminal justice system and to the work of this court," Mr Matthews said.

"It is such an extraordinary case for that, that in order to protect the integrity of the process of this court the entry of acquittals ought occur."

Justice Terry Forrest said in these cases the usual outcome would be a new trial and suggested that would be "satisfactory" in this case.

But Mr Matthews said this case was too serious for that

"The message needs to be stronger than that," he said.

Prosecutors accept the non-disclosure of the statements was an irregularity but not a more serious fundamental irregularity.

Ben Ihle, representing the Crown, also denies Roberts would have been acquitted of the murders had the evidence been disclosed.

Officers Silk and Miller were investigating a series of robberies at outer suburban restaurants and were patrolling potential targets just after midnight on August 16, 1998.

Roberts now admits he was involved in the robberies, but says he was with his girlfriend Nicole - Debs' daughter - when the murders happened.

He is serving a life sentence with a minimum of 35 years.