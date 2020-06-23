Border closure helps economy: Qld premier

National
Border closure helps economy: Qld premierBy AAP Newswire
The controversial closure of Queensland's borders has actually helped the state's economy reopen faster, the premier says.
Annastacia Palaszczuk on Tuesday said the strict response, which has been criticised for stifling the economy and costing jobs, has actually helped the economy.
Since the border closures were announced in March, Queensland has brought community transmission of the coronavirus under control and sustained a low rate of new cases.
The premier says this has allowed the government to relax restrictions and re-stimulate the economy faster.
"It means we can open up our restaurants, our cafes faster," Ms Palaszczuk told reporters.
"We can get life back to the new normal, but we can't do that if we have community transmission."
The state recorded yet another day of zero coronavirus cases.
Reopening of the border has been pencilled in for July 10, but that will depend on Victoria's ability to bring its infection rate under control after it recorded double-digit growth for the seventh day in a row, with 17 new cases.