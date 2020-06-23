National

Qld solicitor charged with $890k fraud

By AAP Newswire

A Queensland solicitor has been charged with a raft of fraud-related offences over the alleged misappropriation of nearly $900,000 from her employer.

Police charged the 36-year-old woman from Mount Pleasant, north of Brisbane, with 13 fraud-related offences on Monday after a lengthy investigation.

The woman allegedly misppropriated $894,000 between May 2016 and May 2017 while employed as a solicitor for the Brisbane-based company.

