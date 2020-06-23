National

Man in Brisbane court over police assault

By AAP Newswire

Statue of Themis, the Greek God of Justice (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A man accused of harassing a barrister and then bashing a Queensland police prosecutor who intervened has faced court.

Bryson Ronald Gillmeister, 24, was charged with serious assault of a police officer causing bodily harm, serious assault of a police officer and public nuisance after he attacked Sergeant Josh Kelly near the Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday.

He did not apply for bail in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody to reappear in the same court on August 10.

