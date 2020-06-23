National

Seven dumps presenter after assault charge

By AAP Newswire

Presenter Ryan Phelan ahead of the 2005 Bachelor of the Year awards. - AAP

1 of 1

Channel 7 presenter Ryan Phelan will leave the network sooner than expected after he was charged with assaulting his partner at their Manly home.

Phelan, the frontman for The Daily Edition afternoon show which was to end on Friday, will appear in court next week.

"Ryan Phelan won't be returning to Seven," Sunrise newsreader Natalie Barr reported on Tuesday.

"The network was unaware of the incident until notified last night."

The Daily Telegraph reported the former Cleo Bachelor of the Year was charged after voluntarily going to Manly police station on Monday night.

He's been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

It was announced late last week that Phelan's program The Daily Edition was being axed.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

