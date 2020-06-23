National

New NSW curriculum goes ‘back to basics’

By AAP Newswire

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian. - AAP

The NSW government plans to take a back to basics approach under a new schools curriculum due to come into effect by 2024.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian will on Tuesday announce the government's response to a review of the state's education system led by Professor Geoff Masters.

"The NSW government will be taking a back to basics approach to the curriculum. Literacy and numeracy will remain the focus throughout a student's school experience," she told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Prof Masters' review had recommended the removal of excess subjects like 'Lifestyle Studies' and 'Puppetry' and a streamlining of crowded syllabuses.

"For 30 years, unnecessary lessons have snuck into the curriculum," Ms Berejiklian told The Daily Telegraph.

"Lessons in circus skills, puppetry and wearable art should not be done during school hours."

