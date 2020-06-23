National

NSW premier warns against Melbourne travel

By AAP Newswire

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian - AAP

The NSW premier has recommended against travel to Melbourne or its outer-suburban hotspots amid an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Victoria.

Victoria confirmed another 19 coronavirus cases on Sunday and 16 on Monday, taking to 176 the number of new cases over the past eight days.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has criticised interstate travel restrictions imposed by states including South Australia and Queensland.

She said on Monday she would not agree to border closures with any of NSW's neighbour states.

She nevertheless advised against travel to Melbourne for the time being, particularly its six current COVID-19 hotspots - the local government areas of Hume, Casey, Brimbank, Moreland, Cardinia and Darebin.

"We would recommend nobody travel to those hotspots and certainly the Victorian government and Victorian health experts have also suggested to people living in those hotspots not to travel around," Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

NSW reported two new cases of coronavirus over the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday, one in a hotel-quarantined traveller.

The other case was in a man in his 30s from southwest Sydney, with the source of his infection still unknown.

