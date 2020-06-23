National

Passenger charged after police ‘assaulted’

By AAP Newswire

Two men have been charged after police assaults in the Hunter. - AAP

A second man is expected to face court after three police officers were allegedly assaulted following a routine vehicle stop in NSW's Hunter region.

Police say the officers were attacked after a silver Ford hatchback was pulled over in Telarah on Sunday evening.

Driver Tyrone Fernando and a male passenger are said to have exited the vehicle, with Fernando allegedly pushing and punching a sergeant who suffered a fractured eye socket.

It's alleged both men ran off, with 20-year-old Fernando accused of coming to blows with two other police officers at a nearby railway corridor before his arrest.

The Curlewis-based Fernando was charged with a number of serious driving offences, as well as police assault and resisting arrest.

He was refused bail in an appearance before Magistrate John Chicken at Maitland Local Court on Monday.

The alleged passenger was later arrested at a Telarah home and charged with hindering a police officer and escaping police custody.

The 24-year-old been refused police bail ahead of an expected appearance at Maitland Local Court on Tuesday.

The three police officers had been discharged from hospital by Monday night.

