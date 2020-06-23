National

Claremont murders defence rejects theories

By AAP Newswire

Paul Yovich, defence barrister for the accused Claremont serial killer - AAP

Closing arguments in the marathon Claremont serial killings trial are expected to go well into a second week, with the defence attempting to rubbish the state's theory Bradley Robert Edwards graduated from sexual assaults to murder.

The 51-year-old was a Telstra technician when he abducted a 17-year-old from a dark Claremont park, binding and gagging her, and pulling a hood over her head before raping her twice in nearby Karrakata Cemetery in 1995.

That was less than 12 months before the first murder victim, 18-year-old secretary Sarah Spiers, went missing and was never seen again.

DNA and fibre evidence is the prosecution's strongest case against Edwards for the murders of 23-year-old childcare worker Jane Rimmer and solicitor Ciara Glennon, 27, who were both found in bushland, respectively naked and with her skirt pulled up to her waist.

The prosecution says the rape shows Edwards had a propensity to take vulnerable young women from the edge of Claremont's entertainment strip as they walked alone at night, either by abducting them in a "blitz attack" or luring them into his work vehicle.

But defence counsel Paul Yovich said there were differences between the mode of attack for that crime and the killings, including the rape victim being gagged while the state says the screams of Ms Rimmer and Ms Spiers were heard on the night they went missing.

Mr Yovich said Edwards' two other admitted crimes were also different.

His indecent assault of an 18-year-old woman he knew as she slept in her Huntingdale home in 1988 fits the state's description of his calculated, methodical and efficient attack.

But his daylight assault of a Nedlands hospital social worker in 1990 was spontaneous and capture was inevitable.

