Hobart killer’s appeal likely in August

By AAP Newswire

Susan Neill-Fraser and Bob Chappell (file image) - AAP

The appeal of Hobart grandmother and convicted killer Susan Neill-Fraser is on track to be heard in two months despite COVID-19 border uncertainty.

Neill-Fraser was found guilty a decade ago of murdering partner Bob Chappell on the couple's yacht on Australia Day 2009.

She has launched a second appeal against her conviction on the basis there is fresh and compelling evidence in the case.

A two-week window in August had been set aside for the hearing, with legal teams on Monday agreeing to stick to the timetable.

"We aim to proceed on August 17 unless it becomes untenable," counsel for Neill-Fraser Paul Smallwood told Hobart Supreme Court via video link from Melbourne.

Tasmania's borders are closed but the state government is expected to announce on Friday when they will reopen, with late July slated.

Another directions hearing has been scheduled for July 3.

Neill-Fraser is serving 23 years behind bars for murdering Mr Chappell, whose body has never been found, on the Four Winds boat moored at Sandy Bay.

She claims there is new evidence that then-homeless teenager Meaghan Vass was aboard the yacht and Mr Chappell was attacked while Ms Vass was there.

Her first appeal against her conviction was dismissed by the Court of Criminal Appeal in 2012.

